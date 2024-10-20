Uttam cautions people against BJP’s divisive politics

Hyderabad: Irrigation& Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy warned citizens against the BJP’s divisive politics, accusing the saffron party of creating communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking at the 34th anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar on Saturday, he credited the Gandhi family for its sacrifices in upholding the unity and integrity of the nation. While the BJP always tried to divide the country on communal lines, the Gandhi family countered such moves by promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood. He said it was Rajiv Gandhi, who initiated Sadbhavana Yatra 34 years back to negate BJP’s communal agenda. Similarly, he said Rahul Gandhi initiated Bharat Jodo Yatra to integrate the country.

Uttam Kumar Reddy hailed the contributions of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He appreciated how martyrdom came to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the unity of the nation and how Sonia Gandhi selflessly gave up her chance at becoming Prime Minister during UPA regime. He said the BJP was trying to split the nation on communal lines and asked people to be on their guard against parties which sought to religiously divide them. He asked the Congress workers to remain focussed on the mission of unity and communal harmony that the Sadbhavana Yatra launched by Rajiv Gandhi had kept alive.

Former minister Dr J. Geetha Reddy, who was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award, was hailed by Uttam Kumar Reddy. He welcomed Geetha Reddy’s decision to give up the lucrative medical career in Saudi Arabia to join politics on Rajiv Gandhi’s call. She was elected four times as MLA and held ministerial portfolios of great responsibility, though she did not contest recent elections due to health issues.

He appreciated her unwavering decades-long commitment to Gandhian values and to public life. He acknowledged the recent appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud as the TPCC president and expressed confidence in his leadership. He assured full support to both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud in strengthening the Congress party in Telangana.