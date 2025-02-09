Uttam denies holding ‘separate meeting’ with high command

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy refuted the claims that he held a separate meeting with the AICC high command.

As his old picture with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal remained in circulation on social media platforms, he described this as ‘fake news’.

Responding on social media platform X, Uttam termed the picture being circulated as an ‘old photo’, to assert there was no separate meeting with Venugopal, during his latest Delhi visit, along with CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders. “Fake news ! AICC incharge, Hon’ble CM, Deputy CM, PCC president and myself met Shri KC Venugopalji, Hon’ble GS (O) together. This is an old photo,” he posted on X.

Believed to be part of BRS’s social media campaign targeting the Ministers, this time Uttam Kumar Reddy, the alleged ‘separate’ meeting with Venugopal in Delhi is being highlighted as an indication of change of guard in Telangana. Uttam has remained as one of the top aspirant for the Chief Minister’s position.

As the social media went abuzz with the scoop, some news channels also picked up the news story. This has stirred up an interest amongst the political circles, particularly following the developments like ‘sulking MLAs’ holding a ‘secret meeting’ recently, prompting CM to hold Ministers meeting and later a CLP meeting, before leaving for New Delhi.