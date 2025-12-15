Uttam has succumbed to Centre’s pressure: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS party alleged that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s decision to agree to 45 TMC of water and bowing to the Central government amounts to mortgaging the interests of the state’s farmers. The Congress government’s stance, it said, is a grave injustice to Telangana.

At a time when the interests of Telangana, particularly the people and farmers of Palamuru, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts, are being harmed, none of the eight BJP MPs from the state are speaking up, the BRS party slammed. In fact, it is becoming increasingly clear that the BJP is undermining the interests of Telangana and its farmers, the party alleged.

To counter the injustice being done to Telangana by the Central BJP government on irrigation water and its policy of supporting Andhra Pradesh’s exploitation of water resources, BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) believes that direct protests are the only option left for Telangana society, the party said.

Had the BRS government returned to﻿ power, water would have already been supplied through the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project, and the interests of the people and farmers of Palamuru, Rangareddy and Nalgonda would have been protected, the party said.

However, the present Congress government is showing complete negligence towards the interests of the people of these districts and has failed to undertake even minimal work, resulting in severe losses to the farmers and people of the region, the BRS alleged.