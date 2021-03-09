Uttam Kumar Reddy accuses TRS leaders of intimidating voters

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi were intimidating voters to cast their votes in favour of pink party's candidates in the upcoming MLC polls.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Uttam said that the TRS leaders were adopting illegal means to win the elections at any cost. The TRS leaders, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs, were threatening voters and pressurizing them to take oath that they would vote for TRS, he claimed.

He said that the Congress party has gathered the videos of such illegal oath-taking events across six districts and submitted it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action. Uttam demanded that the ECI take stern action against such malpractice, and added any inaction by ECI in this regard would lead to suspicion that the Commission was in collusion with the TRS to manipulate the poll outcome.

"We want to work for government employees and unemployed and will fight for their cause under all circumstances," he assured.

He slammed Minister K T Rama Rao for holding a meeting with Brahmin community members to seek their votes. He sought to know why Brahmins would vote for TRS when advocate couple, Vaman Rao and Nagamani, belonging to Brahmin community, were brutally murdered allegedly by TRS leaders? He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not even condemn the murders, leave alone ordering CBI inquiry into the killings.