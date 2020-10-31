Uttam Kumar Reddy fires salvo at Kishan Reddy for comments on GOP

Hyderabad: State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday flayed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy for his comments on the grand old party.

He said that the Union Minister was criticising the Congress path without any basis. Citing the election campaign carried out by Kishan Reddy for his party candidate Raghunandan Rao, Uttam said that Kishan Reddy was extending support to Raghunandan Rao without knowing the fact that his party candidate was a cousin of State Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Alleging that Raghunandan Rao was a benami of Minister Harish Rao, the Congress chief reiterated that Dubbaka Assembly constituency was developed during the rule of Congress and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his nephew Harish Rao had done nothing to develop it. Commenting on the reports of party leader Vijayashanti joining the rival BJP, Uttam made it clear that the actor-turned-politician couldn't campaign for the party candidate in Dubbaka as she was infected with Covid virus.

He said that a section of media was writing false and baseless report about the actor, and refuted the reports that the party was not giving any importance to her. The party leadership has sprung into action after the reports of her possible crossover to rival BJP surfaced in the State.

Vijayashanti has been keeping away from the party programmes for the past some time. She has also met Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently.

The state BJP president Bandi Sanjay also called on her much before the meeting of the Union Minister. TPCC working president J Kusuma Kumar called on Vijayashanti as part of the party's efforts to reach out to her.