Uttam Kumar wants to step down as TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP and senior Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that he will step down as the chief of TPCC soon and dedicate most of his time to strengthen the party in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, which has been considered as Reddy's stronghold until recently.

He also said that he would dedicate time for the development of Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency from where he is elected as Lok Sabha MP.

Participating in the meeting of Congress workers of Kodad and Huzurnagar assembly ahead of Municipal elections, Reddy said that he wanted to relieve from the TPCC chief post after the municipal elections.

To ensure regular interaction with party workers, he will also construct a permanent residence in Huzurnagar from where he was elected as MLA for two times.

In the recently held by-election to the constituency, Reddy fielded his wife Uttam Padmavathi but she lost to TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy.

Uttam has been unhappy after Congress defeat in his strong hold Huzurnagar segment. He decided to revive the party in his own segment and also in Kodad from where his wife was defeated in 2018 elections.

Leaders said that the TPCC president wanted to confine his political activity to the two constituencies only till next assembly elections.