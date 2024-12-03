Uttam lists govt achievements

Suryapet: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday outlined the achievements of the Congress government in its first year of governance in Telangana, highlighting significant milestones across various sectors. He described the year as historic, with the government setting numerous records that reflect its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and efficient governance.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating several developmental projects in the Kodad constituency in Suryapet district, Uttam Kumar Reddy said he laid foundation stones for road works and other initiatives worth several crores. Efforts for environmental restoration included reclaiming lakes by halting encroachments for the first time in 40 years and initiating the rejuvenation of the Musi River after over five decades of neglect, he pointed out.

The minister said major infrastructure projects such as Regional Ring Road were launched, and the Metro Rail expansion entered its next phase in the last one year. Housing programme “Indiramma Illu” saw 4,00,000 units sanctioned in the first year.

Uttam Kumar Reddy laid foundation stones for road works and other initiatives worth several crores in the Kodad constituency. He also inaugurated a 7.5 km road from Akupamula to Ratnavaram at a cost of Rs 16 crore, which would benefit Akupamula, Kodandarama Puram, Tellaballi, and Ratnavaram. Another road project, extending 3.3 km from Kodad town’s lorry office to Komarabanda at Rs 18 crore aims to alleviate increasing traffic congestion in Kodad. Foundation stones were also laid for the construction of a new R&B Guest House building in Kodad, spread over 22 guntas and costing Rs 8 crore. In Ananthagiri, a road from Chanupalli to Ananthagiri, spanning 10.30 km and budgeted at Rs 20 crore will provide improved connectivity to villages such as Ananthagiri, Polaram, Polaram Thanda, and Chanupalli.

The minister also launched a skill development center works at Akupamula, planned to come up on 1.05 acres and estimated to cost Rs 20 crore. The centre aims to foster vocational training and employment opportunities.