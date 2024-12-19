Live
- Noise levels exceeded limits during Diljit’s show
- Vaibhav Jewellers opens 17th retail store in Amalapuram
- St George School students excel in chess tourney
- Gurugram pvt school teen wins prestigious ‘Diana Award’
- UP to mark Atal Shatabdi Samaroh from today
- Collector inspects Indiramma housing survey
- Court doors always open to suggestion, demand: SC after Punjab says: Pb farmers refuse to talk, SC told
- Asifabad should be on top in CM Cup competitions: Collector
- Supreme Court bats for preservation of India’s ‘sacred groves’
- AP cabinet to meet today, to address key decisions
Just In
Vaccines should be administered in time, directs DMHO
District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Appayya emphasised on Wednesday that vaccines should be administered to children within the timeframe recommended by medical professionals.
Hanamkonda: District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Appayya emphasised on Wednesday that vaccines should be administered to children within the timeframe recommended by medical professionals.
He inspected the ongoing vaccination programmes at Punyam Nandanam sub-health centres under the Ayinavolu Primary Health Centre in the district. The DMHO urged health workers to refer to the due list in their area and ensure that all eligible individuals receive vaccination.
He stressed the importance of educating new mothers about significance of immunisation.
He advised creating awareness about diseases and the corresponding vaccines. Additionally, he instructed medical staff to store vaccines at appropriate temperatures to maintain their efficacy.