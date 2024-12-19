  • Menu
Vaccines should be administered in time, directs DMHO
District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Appayya emphasised on Wednesday that vaccines should be administered to children within the timeframe recommended by medical professionals.

Hanamkonda: District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Appayya emphasised on Wednesday that vaccines should be administered to children within the timeframe recommended by medical professionals.

He inspected the ongoing vaccination programmes at Punyam Nandanam sub-health centres under the Ayinavolu Primary Health Centre in the district. The DMHO urged health workers to refer to the due list in their area and ensure that all eligible individuals receive vaccination.

He stressed the importance of educating new mothers about significance of immunisation.

He advised creating awareness about diseases and the corresponding vaccines. Additionally, he instructed medical staff to store vaccines at appropriate temperatures to maintain their efficacy.

