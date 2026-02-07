Vaddiraju bats for BRS

Kothagudem: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Friday appealed to voters to support the party in the municipal elections by recalling the development achieved during the tenure of Telangana’s first Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Addressing election meetings in several divisions of the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, Ravichandra said Telangana had emerged as one of the leading states in the country during KCR’s decade-long rule, owing to a combination of development and welfare initiatives.

“KCR not only achieved a separate Telangana state but also addressed long-pending public aspirations and provided stable governance by treating development and welfare as two eyes of the administration,” he said.

The MP campaigned in Ward No. 22 (Sujathanagar), Ward No. 60 (Coolie Line), Ward No. 55 (Ganesh Temple area) and Ward No. 58 (Hanuman Basti). Former minister Vanama Venkateswara Rao and his son Raghav accompanied him in Sujathanagar, while former municipal chairperson Seethamahalakshmi and other leaders joined him in the remaining wards.

Ravichandra said that under KCR’s guidance and with the support of then Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao played a key role in transforming Kothagudem into a fast-developing town. He claimed that around Rs 3,000 crore had been spent on developing the town and constituency across sectors.

He said the creation of BhadradriKothagudem district was aimed at bringing governance closer to the people. He also highlighted the establishment of medical and nursing colleges and the construction of a modern district collectorate at Palvancha.

Referring to urban infrastructure works, Ravichandra said the Sujathanagar–Lakshmipuram road was widened with a central divider and street lighting, and sanitation had been improved to ensure cleaner surroundings. He added that Kothagudem had witnessed development comparable to cities such as Hyderabad and Khammam during the BRS regime.

The MP alleged that development activities had come to a standstill over the past two years and warned that continued neglect could cause further damage in the coming years. He urged voters to support the BRS by voting for the party’s “car” symbol, citing KCR’s leadership and governance record.

The campaign meetings witnessed sloganeering in support of Telangana, KCR and the BRS.