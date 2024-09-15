Vaddiraju bats for upliftment of BCs

Warangal: “It’s high time for the Backward Classes (BCs) to exert pressure on the State government, demanding a rightful share in the governance,” BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said.

“The representation of the backward classes has come down in the Assembly compared to the previous BRS government,” Ravichandra said taking part in the inaugural event of the TOP (Trust of Patels) at a private convention hall at Nagaram, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday. Vaddiraju said that for the first time there was no representation of Munnurukapus in the State Cabinet. He predicted a suitable representation of Munnurukapus and other BCs in the upcoming expansion of Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.