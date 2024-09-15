Live
- Mexico: 1 killed, 12 missing in landslide
- 16 dead in Haiti as fuel tanker explodes
- Three killed, 49 injured in train collision in Egypt
- Have had an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk for a few years now, says Ricky Ponting
- Kerala: List of direct contact of youth who died of suspected Nipah virus infection released
- 11 lakh candidates appear in Assam govt's recruitment exam
- We will play to win both matches, says Shanto ahead of Bangladesh’s Tests against India
- SIIMA 2024: Here is the complete list of winners
- Bolster school education as most victims are children from marginalised sections
- Delhi CM to resign in two days
Vaddiraju bats for upliftment of BCs
Warangal: “It’s high time for the Backward Classes (BCs) to exert pressure on the State government, demanding a rightful share in the governance,” BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said.
“The representation of the backward classes has come down in the Assembly compared to the previous BRS government,” Ravichandra said taking part in the inaugural event of the TOP (Trust of Patels) at a private convention hall at Nagaram, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday. Vaddiraju said that for the first time there was no representation of Munnurukapus in the State Cabinet. He predicted a suitable representation of Munnurukapus and other BCs in the upcoming expansion of Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.
