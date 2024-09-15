  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vaddiraju bats for upliftment of BCs

Vaddiraju bats for upliftment of BCs
x
Highlights

“It’s high time for the Backward Classes (BCs) to exert pressure on the State government, demanding a rightful share in the governance,” BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said.

Warangal: “It’s high time for the Backward Classes (BCs) to exert pressure on the State government, demanding a rightful share in the governance,” BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said.

“The representation of the backward classes has come down in the Assembly compared to the previous BRS government,” Ravichandra said taking part in the inaugural event of the TOP (Trust of Patels) at a private convention hall at Nagaram, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday. Vaddiraju said that for the first time there was no representation of Munnurukapus in the State Cabinet. He predicted a suitable representation of Munnurukapus and other BCs in the upcoming expansion of Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick