Vaddiraju Ravichandra calls on BRS Chief KCR ar Nandinagar

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra had a courtesy meeting with BRS chief KCR at his residence in Nandinagar. During the meeting, Vaddiraju expressed his gratitude to KCR for the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member once again.

The family also visited and extended their thanks to KCR, receiving his blessings. As a gesture of respect and appreciation, Vaddiraju presented KCR with a flower bouquet and honoured with a shawl during the meeting.

KCR greeted MP Vaddiraju and offered his blessings on this occasion, emphasizing the importance of the relationship and collaboration between political leaders for the betterment of the community and the state.







