Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 03 March, 2024
- Srikalahasti gears up for Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 3 March, 2024
- Srisailam Brahmotsavam continues for third day, deity to appear on Hamsa Vahanam
- Yadadri to be renamed Yadagirigutta
- Vijayasai Reddy’s candidature for Nellore MP seat surprises all
- Muslim leaders to address Ittehad-e-Millat meet today
- CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for Old City Metro soon
- Fake currency notes worth ` 15 lakh seized
- Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College celebrates golden jubilee
Just In
Vaddiraju Ravichandra calls on BRS Chief KCR ar Nandinagar
Highlights
Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra had a courtesy meeting with BRS chief KCR at his residence in Nandinagar.
Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra had a courtesy meeting with BRS chief KCR at his residence in Nandinagar. During the meeting, Vaddiraju expressed his gratitude to KCR for the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member once again.
The family also visited and extended their thanks to KCR, receiving his blessings. As a gesture of respect and appreciation, Vaddiraju presented KCR with a flower bouquet and honoured with a shawl during the meeting.
KCR greeted MP Vaddiraju and offered his blessings on this occasion, emphasizing the importance of the relationship and collaboration between political leaders for the betterment of the community and the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS