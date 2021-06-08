Vaduga Rajagopal Said That The Registration Process Of The Sharmila's Party Is Completed

Telangana: YS Sharmila went a step closer towards forming a party. Along with YS Sharmila's party name, her program coordinator Rajagopal made an official statement on the date of the formation of the party. The party name and other details will be officially declared on the day of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy's birth anniversary, which falls on July 8.

YS Sharmila announced that she would form a party in Telangana and is all set now to bring back the welfare rule just like her father Rajanna. This led to many speculations regarding the name of the party and the party's policies. Sharmila's political party will be known as 'YSR TP,' and she will announce it on July 8. Sharmila registered her party name as YSR Telangana Party and the party chairman Vaduga Rajagopal clarified that the party registration process with the Central Election Commission has been completed.

Rajagopal announced that the party would emerge on July 8 on the occasion of YSR's birth anniversary. He said that the YSR party has been registered with the Central Election Commission as a Telangana party and the time given by the Central Election Commission to raise objections is also over. With the blessings of YS Vijayamma, Rajagopal revealed that Sharmila's party is aiming to provide YSR welfare rule in Telangana.