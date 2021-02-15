Vaggeyakara Utsavams conducted in Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: On the 388th birth anniversary of Bhakta Ramadas, great devotee of Lord Rama, Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple authorities conducted one day Vaggeyakara Utsavams on grand note here on Sunday.

Every year, a five-day event of Vaggeyakara Utsavams will be organised by the devasthanam, but due to Covid pandemic, this year the celebrations were conducted only for one day, informed the temple officers. A stage was set on Chitrakuta mandapam in the temple premises and classical singers like Malladi Brothers and limited singers from various places rendered Ramadasu Navaratna Keerthanalu on the occasion.

A descendant of Ramadasu, Kancharla Srinivas Rao joined the celebrations. Chitrakuta mandapam was decorated colourfully for the occasion.

Meanwhile, similar programme was conducted by the State government in Bhakta Ramadasu Dhyana Mandiram at Nelakondapalli in Khamma, the birthplace of Bhakta Ramadasu.

The officials said that for the first time this programme was conducted in 1972 at Ramdas Mandir in Bhadrachalam and since then the tradition continued. Noted traditional singer late Dr Mangalampally

Bala Muralikrishna rendered Ramadas Keerthanalu here, they informed.

Other noted singers Nedhunuri Krishnamurthy, Emani Shanker Sastry, Nukala China Satyanarayana, Yella Venkateswara Rao, Mandalin Srinivas, NCH Krishnamacharyulu and others attended the programme from the last several few years.