Vakati Karuna appointed incharge VC of Telangana University

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Education Department Principal Secretary Vakati Karuna as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad, following the release of former VC Ravinder Gupta on bail.



Gupta was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 17 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person named Dasari Shankar. He was granted bail by the Nampally ACB court on July 12.

The ACB had conducted extensive inspections in the university following Gupta's arrest. They interrogated several people who had allegedly paid large sums of money to the VC and also scrutinized the university's financial transactions.

The registrars who worked in the university in the past were also interrogated, and they revealed several important facts. A detailed report was prepared based on these findings and submitted to the government