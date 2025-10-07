Valmiki Jayanti Celebrated with Devotion and Unity Across Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, the Adikavi and author of the Ramayana, was celebrated with devotion across Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday.

Former ZP Chairperson and Congress Gadwal in-charge Sarithamma participated in celebrations at Dhyaga doddi, Nandinne, Chintala kunta, Alur, and Rayapuram villages, offering floral tributes and stating that Valmiki proved knowledge has no limits.

Nadi gadda Rights Protection Committee Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar and members honoured Valmiki’s statues across Dharur, K.T. Doddi, and Gattu mandals, describing him as the sage who showed the path of dharma through the Ramayana.

BRS leaders Nagar doddi Venkatramulu and Kurva Pallayya paid tributes at Aiza Mandal, calling Valmiki a timeless guide for truth and equality.

In Paipadu village, State President Maddileti and District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu led rituals at the Valmiki temple, urging the government to declare Valmiki Jayanti a public holiday.

In Aiza town, BJP leader Kampati Bhagat Reddy and former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy organized celebrations at the Valmiki temple, highlighting his teachings on truth, dharma, and equality.

Across all programs, leaders emphasized that Valmiki’s message of righteousness, compassion, and social harmony continues to inspire people of all faiths and communities.