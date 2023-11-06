  • Menu
Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju

Kothagudem: Kothagudem assembly elections in-charge and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra termed the Kothagudem “Praja Ashirvada Sabha” a great success. People...

Kothagudem: Kothagudem assembly elections in-charge and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra termed the Kothagudem “Praja Ashirvada Sabha” a great success. People from all walks of life flocked to hear the speech of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Ravichandra said he was much glad to note that thousands of people voluntarily reached the venue. They were celebrations all around, with people beating drums, playing kolatam, dancing and cheering. Vadiraju stated that Kothagudem was resounding with the slogans of hailing KCR and BRS.

He said the Chief Minister was overjoyed at the huge attendance of people and later commended the MP and the BRS candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

