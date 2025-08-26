Vanamahotsavam Drive at Gadwal Medical College Highlights Green Commitment

Live
Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized that planting and nurturing saplings is a shared responsibility to ensure a healthy environment for future generations. He made these remarks while participating in the Vanamahotsavam celebrations organized by the District Forest Department on Tuesday at the premises of the Government Medical College, Gadwal.
Along with District Collector B.M. Santosh, the MLA planted saplings, inspiring officials, students, and the public to actively contribute to environmental protection. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is promoting greenery through Vanamahotsavam to balance the climate and provide clean air for the coming generations. He urged everyone to treat tree plantation not just as a program but as a social responsibility. With Gadwal district having a relatively small forest cover, he stressed the need for extensive plantation efforts and proper monitoring of saplings at the village level.
District Collector B.M. Santosh highlighted that the Telangana government has taken up Vanamahotsavam as a prestigious program and called on every citizen to plant and protect saplings. He explained that this initiative should not remain a government program alone but should evolve into a people’s movement. “Each person should motivate at least ten others to plant trees, and those ten should encourage more, so that awareness spreads widely,” he said.
The Collector also revealed that of the 15 lakh saplings allocated to Gadwal district, 88 percent of the target has already been achieved. He instructed all departments to make use of the abundant rains in July–September to complete their plantation goals and ensure proper care of every sapling.
District Forest Officer (DFO) K.A.V.S. Prasad Reddy, IFS, informed that the Telangana government has set a target of planting 18 crore saplings statewide. In Gadwal district, specific targets were given: 6.8 lakh to Rural Development, 2 lakh to Horticulture, 3.6 lakh to Panchayat Raj, and 6 lakh to Municipalities. He added that significant progress has already been made and 100 trees were planted in the Medical College campus as part of today’s program. He stressed that with limited forest area in Gadwal, every planted sapling must be cared for as if it were a life.
Additional Collector Nursing Rao, Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumantu, Forest Range Officer Parvez Ahmed, Government Medical College Principal Mahboob Khan, Hospital Superintendent Indira, College Superintendent Nageshwar Rao, public representatives, students, and staff actively participated in the event.