Vande Bharat express an instant hit with passengers

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat train has received a good response since its maiden run, which began on the 15th of last month between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam. Since the introduction of this prestigious train, there has been tremendous patronage from rail passengers, and it has been operating at full capacity in either direction.

Since January 16, when the regular train service was introduced it has been operating at an average occupancy of nearly 140 percent in both directions. Rail passengers from Warangal have also shown keen interest in travelling by this semi-high-speed train, and feedback received from the passengers has been highly satisfactory. While 704 passengers travelled from Warangal to Secunderabad, another 2,211 passengers towards Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, while 1,806 passengers reached Warangal from Visakhapatnam, another 2,046 passengers reached from Secunderabad to Warangal. In other words, on average, 101 persons have boarded Vande Bharat Express daily from Warangal station, while another 133 passengers have de-boarded the train daily at Warangal Station.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, said that given the speed and convenience offered by the Vande Bharat Express, the train has been proving to be one of the preferred modes of train service for rail passengers of Warangal and surrounding areas in both directions. The train has all world-class train amenities which have been able to meet the aspirations of modern-day rail passengers.