Live
- Rains bring Hyd'bad to its knees; waterlogging grips several areas
- 1,200 doctors on strike in Ahmedabad
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
Just In
Vande Bharat sleeper train to be rolled out soon
Hyderabad: There has been considerable anticipation among Telangana citizens for the Vande Bharat sleeper train, and it is set to become a reality...
Hyderabad: There has been considerable anticipation among Telangana citizens for the Vande Bharat sleeper train, and it is set to become a reality soon. On Monday, South Central Railways unveiled the features of the new Vande Bharat sleeper train.
According to SCR officials, around three Vande Bharat are plying in Telangana, which include Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Kacheguda-Yesvantpur, and very soon the Vande Bharat sleeper will also be launched. Stressing on the Vande Bharat sleeper train, a senior officer, SCR, said.
“The Vande Bharat sleeper train offers a fusion of advanced technology and comfort, setting a new standard for rail travel. All materials and components used in the train set adhere to the highest fire safety standards. Crafted with world-class facilities and superior interiors, the Vande Bharat sleeper train marks a significant leap forward in India’s rail capabilities, offering a passenger experience on par with European standards.”