Vande Bharat timings revised

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to revise the timings of the Yesvantpur–Kacheguda (20704) Vande Bharat Express at Mahabubnagar railway station.

The revised timings will come into effect from July 18. Accordingly, the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will arrive at the Mahabubnagar railway station at 09:26 pm and depart at 09:27 pm.