Vanteru challenges Eatala Rajendar to retain his MLA post in next election

Hyderabad: TRS leader and chairman of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) Vanteru Pratap Reddy has challenged BJP MLA Eatala Rajendar to retain his MLA post from Huzurabad segment in the next Assembly election.

Founding fault with the statement of Eatala Rajendar, who said that he is seriously preparing the ground to contest from Gajwel Assembly Constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in next election, Vanteru Pratap Reddy demanded that If Etela Rajendar had guts to contest for the MLA post, he should again contest from the same constituency, not the Gajwel segment.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister's camp office in Gajwel on Sunday, the TRS leader said Eatela Rajendar had realised that he will not retain his MLA seat in next Assembly election from Huzurabad and people are calling him as non-performing MLA. So that is the reason he is disclosing his desire to contest from Gajwel Constituency.

"The Gajwel people are supporting the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Not only Eatela Rajendar, even if BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in the fray from Gajwel, they could not win the seat in next Assembly election," Vanteru Pratap Reddy said.

The leader alleged that Eatela Rajendar has mortgaged his self-respect with New Delhi and joined the BJP only to protect his properties. Even though Eatela has been the MLA for several years, he has done nothing to Huzurabad segment and people are now ready to teach a fitting lesson to him in next election, Vanteru said. "Telangana is prospering in all fields under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. No other State in the country can boast of the welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana. No force can defeat KCR from becoming the Chief Minister again for the State in next election," the TRS leader added.