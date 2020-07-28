Varavara Rao's family seeks regular info on his health condition

Hyderabad: Varavara Rao's family has written a letter to Maharashtra government requesting for regular and transparent information about his health condition and treatment at Nanavati Hospital.



Varavara Raos' wife P Hemalatha and their three daughters have written to Maharashtra Home Minister with a copy to Additional DG, Prisons of that state.

It is not only our legal right, but also a right based on principles of natural justice. We hope you will understand the anxiety of a family whose one member is lodged in a hospital in grave condition they are kept in the dark for 12 days, they said in the letter.

From the time he was shifted out of Taloja Jail to JJ Hospital, later to St George's Hospital and then to Nanavati Hospital, the only official information provided to the family was that he had tested positive for the Covid-19 on July 16, they said

We, therefore, request you to direct Taloja jail authorities or Nanavati Hospital to provide regular updates on Rao's health status, the diagnosis of his health problems and line of treatment to us, Varavara Rao's family members said.