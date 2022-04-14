Varsity recruitment will be fair: Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to go for a centralised system of recruitment to teaching and non-teaching staff of all state universities, to remove scope for irregularities and doubts in the minds of the candidates, said Telangana Tourism, Sports, Culture and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Addressing a seminar conducted at Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday, the minister said that the Chief Minister had taken a decision at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to recruit around 3,500 staff in the varsities soon. "This is the commitment of our CM KCR towards strengthening as many as 11 state universities," said Srinivas Goud.

Dwelling on the topic of "CM KCR Vision: Palamuru University Growth", the minister said that the KCR government was committed to improving the quality of secondary and higher education since it came to power in 2014. "The conditions in the schools, colleges and hostels have gone up drastically and you can the results today," he said. The minister told the seminar that the CM was committed to improving the education sector in the southern Telangana like Mahbubngar and Nalgonda districts, which are backward over the years. "I request all entrepreneurs and educationists to start top quality colleges like pharmacy and medical in these districts, the government will cooperate with them," said the minister.

The seminar was jointly held by Excel India and Palamuru University. Palamuru University Vice chancellor Prof LB Laxmikanth Rathod made a presentation on the expansion of the varsity in the coming years.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof R Limbadri, former chairman Prof Papi Reddy, PU registrar Prof Pindi Pavan Kumar, OSD Dr D Madhusudhan Reddy. Former registrar Prof Manoja were among those who spoke on the occasion.