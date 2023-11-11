Vattinagulapalli, Mallannasagar villagers file nominations against CM KCR

Siddipet: As many as 78 nominations were filed on the last day on Friday for the Siddipet Assembly constituency. They included 35 during the day. For the Dubbaka segment 38 nominations were filed;16 on Friday.

The Gajwel constituency turned a hot topic with 110 filing of papers. Twenty-four submitted nominations during the day, while 50 candidates were seen waiting in queue. These nominees say there are filing papers to express ire towards Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Among the candidates opposed to KCR are 40-50 members of the Shankar Hills Association in Vattinagulapalli village. Two displaced persons of the Mallannasagar reservoir and three sugarcane farmers of Korutla also filed nominations. Officials say the process of completing their nominations would last till midnight.

In Husnabad constituency the nomination filing process is on at a snail’s pace allegedly due to lack of awareness among the officials. While till Thursday 22 papers were filed, on November 10 none was updated. There is information that about 29 nominations may be filed during the day; but the officials are not forthcoming.

According to the candidates, the delay is being caused by official taking up spot scrutiny instead of sending away the nominees after accepting their papers. Consequently, details of those who filed nominations across the district are likely to take more time.