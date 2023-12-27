Live
Just In
Veerlapalli seeks expenditure report for Rs 50 crore fund
Rangareddy: In a firm stand towards development, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar expressed deep dissatisfaction with the prevailing conditions of Jahangir Peer Dargah on Tuesday. He called out the lack of progress on the previously sanctioned Rs 50 crore fund for the Dargah’s master plan, demanding a detailed report on its usage. Joined by former ZPTC Shyamsunder Reddy, minority leaders including Mohammad Ali Khan Babar and Ibrahim, and other local dignitaries, Shankar highlighted the stark neglect of the Dargah by previous administrations.
During the inspection, concerns were raised about the inadequate facilities for devotees, despite the collection of funds amounting to crores of rupees. The MLA lambasted the previous government, accusing them of failing to provide even basic amenities and inciting discord between communities.
In addition, ZPTC Reddy echoed the sentiments, emphasising the need for disciplined maintenance of the Dargah. He urged locals to constructively engage with authorities rather than merely seeking media attention. The visit concluded with special prayers in which several community leaders joined the MLA.