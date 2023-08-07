Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat State Petronet (GUJS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume recovery on the horizon - BUY
- PL Stock Report: Navneet Education (NELI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - EdTech strategy under review - BUY
- PL Sector Update – Multiplex: Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
- Fight against corruption in BJD govt, Shah tells Odisha BJP leaders
- Short Sessions, Lengthy Harangues By Telugu CMs
- Upward movement above 19,800 pts
- Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as Strategic Advisor to all the Financial Services Ventures led by Adar Poonawalla
- PL Stock Report: AAVAS Financiers (AAVAS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Better NII to drive earnings upgrade - HOLD
- PL Stock Report: Mahindra & Mahindra (MM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Volume to ramp-up; segment margins to improve - BUY
- TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar
Just In
Veerlapalli Shankar opposes illegal collections in Shadnagar
- Shadnagar residents dissatisfied with current government, eager for change, says V Shankar
- BRS party accused of indulging in illicit collections from households
- Shankar vows to fight for citizens’ rights and address pressing issue
- Criticises BRS and BJP, labels them “one and the same.”
Rangareddy: Veerlapalli Shankar, the senior leader of theShadnagar Congress party and TPCC State general secretary, took a strong stand against the rampant illegal collection practices in Shadnagar municipality. During a visit to Ayyappaand Ishwar colonies in the town’s seventh ward, he led a door-to-door campaign to address the grievances of the local residents on Sunday.
Expressing the growing dissatisfaction with the current government, Shankar stated that the people of Shadnagar are eager to defeat BRS in the upcoming elections. He accused the BRS party councillors of indulging in illicit collections from households within the municipality, causing distress to the residents. He also pointed out the exorbitant increase in house taxes, highlighting the plight of the public who bear the burden without any tangible benefits.
“The people are already fed up with the government, and they are eager for a change,” asserted Shankar, who vowed to address these pressing issues and fight for the rights of the citizens. During his visit to the RTC colony in the seventh ward, Shankar also addressed the grievances of the families of RTC workers. He criticised BRS for merging the RTC, alleging that it was a political ploy to gain favour before the upcoming elections. He questioned the party’s intentions, asking why they are making promises now when they have ruled for nine years without taking any significant action.
He accused both KChandrashekar Rao and BJP of being cut from the same cloth, stating that the BRS and BJP are “one and the same.” He labelled the bill’s return by the BJP governor as a political drama, suggesting that it was all pre-planned to garner support and deceive the public. Congress leaders and party workers, including ward contestant councilorKoppapuram Praveen, town president K Chennaiyya, MPTC Aruna Venkata Reddy, INTUC State general secretary Raghu and others were present.