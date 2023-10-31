  • Menu
Veerlapalli Shankar seeks blessings, support during election campaign

Rangareddy: As the election campaign in Makthaguda village unfolded, Veerlapalli Shankar, a candidate for MLA from the Congress party, extended his heartfelt salutations to an elderly woman. The poignant moment encapsulated the essence of Shankar’s campaign as he sought blessings and support not only for himself but for the betterment of the village.

Shankar, conveyed his plea to the elderly woman, saying, “Mother, bless me and support me. Together, let us secure a victory that will pave the way for the development of your village in every aspect.” The campaign, led by Congress leaders, aimed to connect with the local community and gather their support for the upcoming elections.

