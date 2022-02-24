Vehicle owner pays whooping Rs. 10.5 lakh for fancy number in Hyderabad

The transport department had amassed a huge sum of money with the vehicle owners craze for the fancy registration numbers in Hyderabad. Celebrities, leading businessmen are looking for fancy numbers for their vehicles and not hesitating to spend a lot of money for this.



An auction on fancy numbers was held at the RTA office in Khairatabad on Wednesday and the transport department received an unexpected amount of cash. Giridhari Constructions acquired the number TS09FU9999 for a total of Rs.10,49,999.

On the other hand, TS09FV0009 number was brought for Rs. 3,50,005 by Anantaiah followed by TS 09 FV 0001 number was brought for Rs. 3,50,000 Rajor Gaming Pvt. Ltd, TS09FV0005 for Rs.2,20,000 by Chemistry Pharma Consultancy, TS 09 FV 0007 for Rs 1,15,000 by Juka Power Pvt, TS 09 FV 0006 - Rs.1,10,111 PMK Distillation Pvt Ltd

A total of Rs 30,83,986 was raised through the auction, said Panduranga Nayak, Joint Transport Commissioner of Hyderabad District, Department of Transport.