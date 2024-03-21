Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency

The inauguration ceremony of the new branch of Axis Bank at Shilpa Valley Road, Lingampally Division was a grand success as former MLA Bikshapati Yadav graced the occasion as the chief guest. He expressed his happiness at the bank's expansion, stating that with over 690 branches in Telangana, the addition of the 19th branch in the Gachibowli cluster will provide great convenience to the residents of the surrounding areas.

The event was attended by Cluster Head Siva Prasad, Branch Manager Madhavi, Srinivas, local colony residents, and bank officials. Yadav urged everyone to make use of the bank services and facilities available at the new branch.

This new branch opening is a testament to Axis Bank's commitment to expanding its reach and providing quality banking services to its customers. The presence of esteemed guests and enthusiastic participants made the inauguration a memorable occasion for all involved.