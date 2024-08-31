  • Menu
Vemulawada priests bless CM for allocating Rs 50 cr

Highlights

Funds to be used for the development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple, Vemulawada

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has received blessings from the priests for allocating Rs 50 crore in the State budget for the development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple, Vemulawada of Rajanna Siricilla district.

The temple officials, including Executive Officer Vinod and priests led by Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas called on the Chief Minister at Secretariat here on Friday and extended congratulations to the Chief Minister for allocating the budget for the development of temple.

They thanked the Chief Minister for his support and informed that they need to obtain permission from the Sringeri Peetham for the expansion plans. Revanth Reddy promptly instructed the officials to obtain the necessary permission from the Sringeri Peetham for the development of the temple.

