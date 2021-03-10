Vemulawada Rajanna temple gears up for 3-day Shivaratri jatara

Vemulawada: All the officials of concerned departments must be well prepared for conducting three-day Maha Shivaratri Jatara, which will be held from March 10 at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, ordered Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

The Minister held a review meeting along with District Collector Krishna Bhaskar and SP Rahul Hegde with the officials of various departments at temple's guest house in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said like in previous years, Maha Shivarathri Jatara will be held on a grand note. The officials must make the jatara a huge success following Covid-19 guidelines, he suggested.

They were told not to allow devotees to take holy dip in Dharma gundam due to corona pandemic and maintain sanitation perfectly in the surroundings of the temple by sanitizing and spraying. For the convenience of the devotees, temporary bathrooms and showers were established.

Stating that every day more than one lakh devotees were expected to visit Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, the Minister told the officials to make all necessary arrangements like drinking water, establishment of temporary medical camps and ambulance and fire engine services in case of emergency.

'Helicopter services were provided like that of previous year on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Police and municipal departments officials were directed to ensure that owners of private lodges wont increase rents in the town.'

District Collector Krishna Bhaskar said the district administration is providing 90 masks and sanitisers for devotees. All necessary steps were taken from gross root level to prevent any untoward incidents during three-day jatara along with doing publicity to follow Covid-19 guidelines.