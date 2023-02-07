Vemulawada temple will be developed on par with Yadadri shrine

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Vemulawada would be developed on par with Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple.



The Minister along with BRS MLA Ramesh Babu held a review meeting with officials here on Tuesday on the arrangements being made for the Mahashivaratri celebrations at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

Apart from devotees from across the State many from neighbouring States are expected to turn up in huge numbers for the festivities at the Vemulawada temple.

The Minister instructed the officials to made elaborate arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to devotees arriving at the temple. Special focus should be on sanitation during the festivities in the town, he said.

As a precautionary measure, ambulances and fire services should be arranged well in well advance. The State government would sanction additional funds for making all arrangements for the fair at the temple, he assured.

Like all these years, cultural programmes should be organised on a grand note this year as well. Towards this, there should be proper coordination with the State Cultural department, said the Minister, who represents the Rajanna Sircilla constituency. During the review meeting, officials briefed the Minister on the development works being executed in Vemulawada.

Construction of a mini stadium would be completed in Vemulawada for the benefit of the youth. A four-lane road be developed from Kodarupaka to Vemulawada, he said directing the officials to submit a detail report on construction of the second ghat road at Nampally hillock.

Sircilla and Vemulawada would emerge as top tourist destinations in the State and development works should be taken up accordingly, he said, adding that the Vemulawada temple's tank Bund should be strengthened and developed on the lines of Warangal.

A towering statue of Lord Shiva would be established on the Ramappa hillock on the Sircilla fringes, besides develocottages and adventure sports facilities.

Similarly, a cable car service would be introduced on the Nampally hillock in Vemulawada Town. The road leading to the temple in the town should be equipped with pavements and at possible locations, street art works should be taken up, he instructed the officials.

"Dance and music schools will be established with exclusive buildings and they will be affiliated to the cultural school associated with the Rajanna temple," Rama Rao said.

On the Mulavagu Bund, cycling and walking tracks would be developed, he said and instructed the officials that by constructing check dams, better water management could be done and the environs would also be beautified.