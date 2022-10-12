Venkaiah unveils statue of Jaipal Reddy

Mahbubnagar: Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of late Union Minister Jaipal Reddy, marking the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Jayaprakash Narayana College of Engineering in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu spoke not a single sentence about the late Congress leader Jaipal Reddy and focused his speech about the socialist leader Jai Prakash Naraian.

Venkaiah called upon the students and the present day youth to follow in the footsteps of Lok Naik Jayaprakash Narayana and move forward to achieve goals in life.

Excise, Prohibition and Sports Minister Srinivas Goud, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Member of Parliament Manne Srinvias Reddy, Zillah Parishad Chairman Swarna Sudhar Reddy, were among the prominent leaders from Mahbubnagar who took part in the programme.

Addressing the students on the occasion, the former Vice President praised Jayaprakash Narayana as a great leader who tirelessly fought for the strengthening of democracy and voiced against injustice, illegality and anarchy.

While giving his advice and suggestions to the students, Venakaiha Naidu said that the students must learn their mother tongue and then develop passion for other languages. "These days there is a wrong notion being planted in the minds of youth that they can excel only if they are well versed in English? This is completely wrong. First we must respect our mother tongue and learn the basics in our own language and then inculcate passion for other languages. I suggest youth to get rid of the idea that they can rise to higher positions only by studying in English," said the former vice president.

Other prominent leaders who took part in the programme include Rajeshwar Goud, JPNCE Chairman K.S Ravi Kumar, Jaipal Reddy's wife Laxmi, JPNCE Secretary Venateshar Rao, Principal Dr. Sujeevan and others.