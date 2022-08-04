Venkat Reddy, too, in touch with us: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said the elder brother of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress party and the Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also in touch them, what the Congress MP has denied.

Speaking to a gathering of party workers during his ongoing padayatra in the undivided Nalgonda district, the State BJP chief also claimed that around 10 to 12 TRS MLAs were also in touch with them. Reiterating that their party would win the by-elections in Munugodu Assembly constituency, he said the by-polls were also likely to be held in several other Assembly constituencies and added that the ruling party leaders would be held responsible for the by-elections.

He reminded that their party had won two out of four by-elections held in the State. He said the upcoming by-elections in Munugodu Assembly constituency would decide the future of the State. He claimed that a total of 10 TRS party MLAs had decided to resign from their posts en masse.

Meanwhile responding to Bndi's claim, Venkat Reddy on Thursday said that he had never been in touch with the BJP State chief.

Referring to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venkat Reddy said he had met with Modi to discuss about the national highway projects in his constituency and scam in coal mine tenders. He also responded on leaving the Congress party.

He said his decision would depend upon the developments after the acceptance of his young brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's resignation from the MLA post by the Speaker of the State Assembly.

Reddy refused to comment on the claims of Bandi Sanjay that the BJP would win in Munugodu Assembly constituency by-elections and made it clear that Rajagopal Reddy had not yet resigned from his MLA post.