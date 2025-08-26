Venkat Sagar’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers Team to Victory in Division One Day Tournament

Gadwal: Young cricketer P. Venkat Sagar, son of Congress youth leader Peddapalli Ajay, showcased remarkable talent in the Division One Day Legal Championship Tournament organized under the aegis of the Hyderabad Association.

In a thrilling 50-over one-day match held on Monday, Venkat Sagar delivered a match-winning performance by taking five wickets in the 9th over alone, a rare and outstanding feat in competitive cricket. Earlier, in the first match of the tournament, he had already impressed by claiming three crucial wickets, establishing himself as a key bowler for his team.

His bowling performance turned the tide in favor of his team, playing a decisive role in securing their victory. Recognizing his crucial contribution, team members and coach B. Srinivasulu extended their heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the young cricketer.

Back home, the news of his stellar achievement brought immense joy to his family members, who expressed their pride and happiness over his growing success in the sport.

Venkat Sagar’s consistent performances are drawing attention in local cricketing circles, with many considering him a promising player to watch in the coming years.