VH talks about KCR’s dual constituency strategy

Rangareddy: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (VH) addressed the media in Shadnagar on Tuesday, shedding light on various political dynamics, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s contested dual constituency strategy and plans for a large-scale BC declaration meeting. He asserted that KCR’s decision to contest in both Gajwel and Kamareddy reflects his apprehensions about the upcoming elections.



VH’s remarks were made during a site inspection conducted for the forthcoming Congress BC declaration meeting scheduled for next month in Shadnagar. The media conference, organised by TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar, brought together key party leaders, including Rangareddy district party president Challa Narasimha Reddy and PCC joint secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy.

VH highlighted the shift in the political landscape following the Karnataka elections, which he believes has infused momentum into Congress in Telangana. He emphasised that KCR’s decision to contest in Kamareddy and Gajwel stems from his concerns over securing a victory, hinting at a lack of confidence in the latter constituency.

He criticised the lack of adequate representation for BCs in various sectors and underlined the importance of reservations in promotions for employees, both in the judicial and private sectors. Regarding the upcoming BC declaration meeting in Shadnagar, VH announced plans to mobilise a substantial gathering of at least three lakh people from marginalised sections. He emphasised the significance of unity among BC communities to secure their rights and advocated for their collective participation in the meeting.

VH alleged that KCR has allocated substantial funds without appropriate justification, and raised concerns about the selection of sitting MLAs for the elections, suggesting it is motivated by political preservation.