Just In
VHP stages protest against anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh
Hyderabad: Members of ISKCON, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Bharat Swabhiman, and other organisations organized a human chain at the General Post Office (GPO) on Saturday to protest against the atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Durganandapuri Swamiji, Sivananda Swamiji, VHP Mata Mandir wing national coordinators M. Rama Raju, VHP national spokesperson Dr. Ravinuthala Sashidar, VHP State vice-president Dr. Sunitha Rammohan Reddy, State vice-president L Jagadiswar, and others participated in the protest. The leaders condemned the recent anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, highlighting incidents of targeting minority Hindus that involved murders, rapes, destruction of temples, and personal properties. They also pointed out the forced mass religious conversions occurring under the guise of Sharia Law, which they claim are gross violations of human rights.