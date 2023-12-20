Live
VHP-TS welcomes Allahabad HC’s verdict on Gynavapi case
Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday welcomed the verdict of the Allahabad High Court rejecting all petitions by the mosque committee challenging civil suits that seek restoration of a temple at the mosque site.
VHP-Telangana joint secretary Dr Ravinuthaka Sashidhar said, “We welcome the verdict of the court asking the Varanasi court to complete the hearing in one of these civil suits, filed in 1991, within six months.”
He said that making up manufactured evidence would not stand and it is proved once again. It is heartening that the verdict has come against the backdrop of a grand Ram Mandri going to be inaugurated in January next year.
He hoped decks were cleared for the restoration of the Kashi Viswanath temple in Varanasi. He said Dharma would be victorious in the end and the Viswanath temple in Kashi and Krishna temple in Mathura would be restored.