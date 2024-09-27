Live
- From temple to civic body: Purification ceremonies reflect broader issues of trust and accountability
- NEET-PG exam: SC seeks Centre's response on 'lack of transparency' issue; next hearing on Sep 30
- Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free
- Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
- Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed
- SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
- SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth
- Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award
Just In
Viatris Pharma Donates Rs. 6.4 Crores for Nutritious Breakfast Program in Kodangal Schools
A step towards improving the nutritional standards of government school children, Viatris Pharma has donated ₹6.4 crores from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to provide quality breakfast to students in the Kodangal constituency.
Hyderabad: A step towards improving the nutritional standards of government school children, Viatris Pharma has donated ₹6.4 crores from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to provide quality breakfast to students in the Kodangal constituency. The initiative, under a pilot project, will benefit around 28,000 students across 312 government schools in the area.
The breakfast program will be implemented through the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, ensuring that the students receive nutritious meals to support their health and education. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Viatris and the Hare Krishna Movement was signed in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.
Viatris CSR head, Michelle Dominica, and Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation CEO, Kaunteya Das, exchanged the MoU documents to formalize the collaboration. The event was also attended by Archana Suresh, Head of the T-SIG division responsible for overseeing CSR activities, and Venkat Reddy, Special Officer of the Kodangal Area Urban Development Authority (KADA).
The initiative marks a crucial contribution to enhancing the well-being of children in the constituency, ensuring they have access to nutritious food to help them focus on their education.