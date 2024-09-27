Viatris Pharma Donates Rs. 6.4 Crores for Nutritious Breakfast Program in Kodangal Schools

Hyderabad: A step towards improving the nutritional standards of government school children, Viatris Pharma has donated ₹6.4 crores from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to provide quality breakfast to students in the Kodangal constituency. The initiative, under a pilot project, will benefit around 28,000 students across 312 government schools in the area.



The breakfast program will be implemented through the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, ensuring that the students receive nutritious meals to support their health and education. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Viatris and the Hare Krishna Movement was signed in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.

Viatris CSR head, Michelle Dominica, and Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation CEO, Kaunteya Das, exchanged the MoU documents to formalize the collaboration. The event was also attended by Archana Suresh, Head of the T-SIG division responsible for overseeing CSR activities, and Venkat Reddy, Special Officer of the Kodangal Area Urban Development Authority (KADA).

The initiative marks a crucial contribution to enhancing the well-being of children in the constituency, ensuring they have access to nutritious food to help them focus on their education.