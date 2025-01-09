  • Menu
Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University Releases Palem Degree Autonomous Results

Nagar Kurnool: In a significant event, the Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, Professor G.N. Srinivas, along with Registrar Professor D. Chennappa, OSD Madhusudhan Reddy, Examination Controller Dr. K. Raj Kumar, and Additional Controller Shanti Priya, released the first-semester examination results of first-year students from Sri Venkateswara Government Arts and Science (Autonomous) College in Palem, a part of Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district. The event took place at the Palamuru University campus, with the Principal and Controller of Examinations, Dr. P. Ramulu, along with the teaching staff, participating in the ceremony.

Later in the evening, the results were also announced at the college premises. Dr. Ramulu confirmed that all students were deemed eligible for the second semester, and he encouraged students to check their results on the college website.

The ceremony saw the participation of college officials, including Additional Controller Shiv, Vice-Principal Dr. Padmaja, Librarian Dr. Varkala Srinivas, and several faculty members, including Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Sushma, Dr. Radhakumari, Dr. Swapna, Dr. Nagalingam, Venkatesh, Ravikumar, Ramesh, Manoj Kumar, Prakash, Sandu Yadgiri, Senior Assistant Kavitha, and non-teaching staff like Akbar, Kurmayya, Balaswamy, and Nagesh.

