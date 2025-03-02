Vigilance investigation of Mee Seva centres soon

Bhupalapally : Local Tahsildar Srinivasulu and EDM Srikanth have stated that strict action will be taken against Mee Seva centres that charge applicants more than the prescribed fee for the services they provide. On Saturday, the duo along with Revenue Inspector Ramaswamy conducted a surprise inspection of the Mee Seva centres in the Bhupalpalli mandal center.

During this inspection, they announced that an internal vigilance investigation will be conducted on Mee Seva centres, and legal actions will be taken if any irregularities of operators are found. They emphasized that Mee Seva centres should operate with responsibility towards the public, providing convenient services without causing any inconvenience to the people. They urged the public to lodge complaints if they face any problems due to Mee Seva operators, assuring that action will be taken within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

They advised the operators to provide better services to the public without causing any interruptions. They stressed that the primary duty of Mee Seva centers is to provide better services to the public. They also instructed the Mee Seva center operators to set up a price list for the services provided through the Mee Seva centers.