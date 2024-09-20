  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vijay Kumar takes oath as MBNR Agri Market Committee VC

Vijay Kumar takes oath as MBNR Agri Market Committee VC
x
Highlights

Vijay Kumar Mudhiraju officially took charge as Vice Chairman of the Mahabubnagar Agriculture Market Committee on Thursday, alongside Anita Bekkari, who assumed the role of Chairperson.

Mahabubnagar: Vijay Kumar Mudhiraju officially took charge as Vice Chairman of the Mahabubnagar Agriculture Market Committee on Thursday, alongside Anita Bekkari, who assumed the role of Chairperson. The swearing-in ceremony, held in Mahabubnagar, was attended by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. During the event, Minister Jupally urged the newly appointed committee members to prioritise the welfare of farmers and ensure the effective implementation of state government schemes. He highlighted the government’s commitment to farmer welfare under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, pointing to key initiatives like loan waivers aimed at relieving farmers of financial burdens. “The government is focused on the welfare of farmers, and I encourage the committee to stay accessible and proactive in addressing their issues,” Jupally said.

The ceremony was attended by several public representatives, including MP Mallu Ravi and MLAs Ennen Srinivas Reddy and Madhusudan Reddy. The newly sworn-in committee members pledged to work towards improving the market’s operations for the benefit of the local farming community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick