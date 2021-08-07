Top
Vijayashanti: Jayashankar would have been hurt seeing Telangana

BJP leader Vijayashanti on Friday said that Telangana Ideologue Professor Jayashankar would have been deeply hurt after seeing the present conditions in the State

Hyderabad: BJP leader Vijayashanti on Friday said that Telangana Ideologue Professor Jayashankar would have been deeply hurt after seeing the present conditions in the State. She made the remarks in her social media post.

She observed that Jayashankar would have regretted achieving the State. Citing that several people had sacrificed their lives, she asked the State government if it had given any respect to the State martyrs. She alleged that the government was acting as a mute spectator to the loot of the water by neighbouring AP.

Vijayashanti alleged that the rulers had turned Telangana into a debt-ridden State. The former MP stated that farmers of the State were suffering due to the menace of spurious seeds and lack of minimum support price. She said scores of unemployed had committed suicides due to lack of jobs during the last seven years.

