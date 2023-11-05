Vijayudu Starts Campaign for the election in Ieeja Municipality

Vijayudu as the MLA candidate supported by MLC Challa Venktramireddy started his political campaign by meeting people at home to home even the suspense of B form is yet to be revealed.

Vijayudu along with the local leaders of BRS party and cadere were participated in a huge rally in the morning at Ieeja town from Ambedkar statue to Thikka Veerappa temple Via Jagjivan Ram statue ,and Gandhi statue.





Hundreds of BRS cadre who supports the leadership of Challa Venktramireddy were participated in the morning on Sunday.



BRS senior leaders Patel Vishnu Vardhan Reddy,Potula Janardhan Reddy,Uppal Thippanna,





Eklaspur Narshimha reddy,Bhoompuram Narshimha reddy, municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna,vice President Mala Narshimhulu,and other leaders were participated.

