Need to shift away from foods that add to climate change problem: President Murmu
Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 490 crore seized in poll-bound Telangana
Modi govt's fight against corruption 'nautanki', only corrupt join BJP due to ED scare: Kejriwal
Surveys showing BJP win in MP, Cong stopped central schemes when it was in power: Rajnath
BJP's poll promises 'Modi's jumlas' as PM earlier dubbed them as 'revdis': Cong
Gundu Rao berates MLA
Kambala in Bengaluru, CM clears Rs. 1 crore grant
In Mulugu District, Liquor Shops to Close for Three Days During Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections says Collector Ila Tripathi
Telangana leading the way in providing pensions to the disabled: Kamalakar
Vijayudu Starts Campaign for the election in Ieeja Municipality
Vijayudu as the MLA candidate supported by MLC Challa Venktramireddy started his political campaign by meeting people at home to home even the...
Vijayudu as the MLA candidate supported by MLC Challa Venktramireddy started his political campaign by meeting people at home to home even the suspense of B form is yet to be revealed.
Vijayudu along with the local leaders of BRS party and cadere were participated in a huge rally in the morning at Ieeja town from Ambedkar statue to Thikka Veerappa temple Via Jagjivan Ram statue ,and Gandhi statue.
Hundreds of BRS cadre who supports the leadership of Challa Venktramireddy were participated in the morning on Sunday.
BRS senior leaders Patel Vishnu Vardhan Reddy,Potula Janardhan Reddy,Uppal Thippanna,
Eklaspur Narshimha reddy,Bhoompuram Narshimha reddy, municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna,vice President Mala Narshimhulu,and other leaders were participated.