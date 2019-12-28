Vikarabad: Awareness spread on Telangana welfare schemes

Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand called upon TRS leaders and activists to work in coordination for municipal elections. He held a meeting with the party leaders and activists at Sabitha Anand Hospital Conference Hall here on Friday. As the election schedule is out, he asked them to sensitise the people on the party's welfare schemes.

Subapradh Patel, Ramachandra Reddy, Chigullapalli Ramesh, Prabhakar Reddy, M Shareef, R Narasimhulu, Ananth Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Lakshmikanth Reddy, Dr Bakthavatsalam, Mohamood Hafeez, Suresh, Narsing Rao, Mutyam Reddy, Ram Nivas Rati and others were present.