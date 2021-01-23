Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu inspects development works

Vikarabad: Vikarabad District Collector Pausumi Basu inspected Haritha Haram nursery, Vaikunta Dhamam, Gram Panchayat office and drainage system works in Kotalaguda village of Vikarabad mandal on Friday.

The Collector also inspected the records in the Gram Panchayat office.

Later the Collector inspected the Vaikunta Dhamam construction works and directed the officials to complete the works before February 15. She asked the officials to provide drinking water connections under the Mission Bhagiratha and streetlights in the village. DRDO Krishnan, Panchayat Raj EE Srinivas Reddy, DE Madhava Reddy, DPO Anitha, MPDO Subhashini, MPP Chandra Kala were also present.