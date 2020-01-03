Trending :
Vikarabad: Drunken driver rams car into SI Krishna

Vikarabad: Drunken driver rams car into SI Krishna
SI Krishna was injured severely after he was hit by a Ford Eco Sport car in Anantagiri on Thursday. Krishna was on duty searching vehicles while the...

Vikarabad: SI Krishna was injured severely after he was hit by a Ford Eco Sport car in Anantagiri on Thursday. Krishna was on duty searching vehicles while the car ran over him. He was shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. The driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police took the driver and passengers into custody.

