Vikarabad incident: Shop owners mix narcotics with toddy to attract tipplers

In the case of adulterated toddy in Vikarabad which claimed two lives and caused 150 people to fall sick, the excise officials found out that toddy shop owners mixed ganja, diazepam and alprazolam with toddy to attract the customers and make money in spite of knowing that people would face health problems.

Excise CI Jilani Begum said that they have arrested nine persons so far in connection with the case and were sent to remand.

The toddy was being supplied from the toddy depot near Chittigadda railway station in Vikarabad to Nawabpeta, Kamareddyguda, Mammadanpalli, Pulumamidi, Pendlimadugu, Arkatala, Ekmamidi, Erravalli, Vattiminepalli of Vikarabad and Nawabpet mandals. People who consumed the drink became sick and developed withdrawal symptoms and died.

The officials who sent the samples for testing found that the toddy sold to the people was mixed with the narcotics. The police arrested nine persons -- Ramesh, Manohar Goud, Jaipal, Pandu, Naresh, Srinivas, Nagesh, Sai Kumar and Madhukar and seized 12 toddy shops. Efforts are on to nab three others who were involved in the case.