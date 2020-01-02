Vikarabad: SP Narayana's gesture to patients
Highlights
On the occasion of New Year, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Narayana distributed blankets to patients undergoing treatment in TB Hospital on...
Vikarabad: On the occasion of New Year, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Narayana distributed blankets to patients undergoing treatment in TB Hospital on Wednesday. He said he thought of giving bouquets, but it would have been waste of money. Blankets would serve purpose in the winter, he added.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...