Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vikarabad: SP Narayana's gesture to patients

Vikarabad: SP Narayana
Highlights

On the occasion of New Year, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Narayana distributed blankets to patients undergoing treatment in TB Hospital on...

Vikarabad: On the occasion of New Year, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Narayana distributed blankets to patients undergoing treatment in TB Hospital on Wednesday. He said he thought of giving bouquets, but it would have been waste of money. Blankets would serve purpose in the winter, he added.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top