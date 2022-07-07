Village spruced up to celebrate bravery of Rani Rudrama

Nalgonda: As part of Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, a one-day programme will be conducted at Chandupatla village of Nakrekal mandal in the district on July 12, informed District Collector Rahul Sharma on Tuesday.

The Collector along visited the village and discussed the arrangements for the programme with officials.

There is a rare and important inscription in the village which mentions the death of Rani Rudrama Devi, queen of the Kakatiya dynasty.

On Wednesday (July 7), Kakatiya Vibhava Saptaham celebrations will begin in erstwhile Warangal district. Also, a one-day programme will be conducted in the village of Chandupatla of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district.

The District Collector visited Chandupatla inscription, Rani Rudrama Devi statue, Zilla Parishad High School and spoke to officials and villagers.

Local Panchayat secretary was ordered to take up sanitation programmes in the village and keep it clean.

He suggested that the venue of the Zilla Parishad High School should be made suitable for conducting cultural programmes.

Retired history teacher Surya Kumar explained to the District Collector about the importance of inscriptions and history of Chandupatla.

DRO Jagadishwar Reddy, DE O Bikshapathi, DPRO Srinivas, MPDO Venkateshwar Rao, tehsildar Prasad, Archeology Department official Aditya Sharma accompanied the Collector.